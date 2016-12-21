AP Poll: US election voted top news story of 2016

NEW YORK (AP) — The turbulent U.S. election, featuring Donald Trump&apos;s unexpected victory over Hillary Clinton in the presidential race, was the overwhelming pick for the top news story of 2016, according to The Associated Press&apo…

NEW YORK (AP) — The turbulent U.S. election, featuring Donald Trump&apos;s unexpected victory over Hillary Clinton in the presidential race, was the overwhelming pick for the top news story of 2016, according to The Associated Press&apos; annual poll of U.S. editors and news directors….

AP Top News at 6:28 a.m. EST
at