BEIRUT (AP) — The final phase of evacuations from former rebel strongholds in eastern Aleppo got underway Wednesday, with some families huddling around fires amid sleet and snow as they prepared for their departure from the war-torn city….
Final evacuations from Aleppo’s rebel strongholds underway
