BERLIN (AP) — German investigators are searching for the perpetrator or perpetrators of Monday's attack on a crowded Berlin Christmas market after a man arrested soon after the rampage was released for lack of evidence and the Islamic State group claimed responsibility….
German investigators search for Berlin market attacker
BERLIN (AP) — German investigators are searching for the perpetrator or perpetrators of Monday's attack on a crowded Berlin Christmas market after a man arrested soon after the rampage was released for lack of evidence and the Islamic …