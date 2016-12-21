German investigators search for Berlin market attacker

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators are searching for the perpetrator or perpetrators of Monday&apos;s attack on a crowded Berlin Christmas market after a man arrested soon after the rampage was released for lack of evidence and the Islamic …

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators are searching for the perpetrator or perpetrators of Monday&apos;s attack on a crowded Berlin Christmas market after a man arrested soon after the rampage was released for lack of evidence and the Islamic State group claimed responsibility….

AP Top News at 3:34 a.m. EST
at