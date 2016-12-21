BERLIN (AP) — Germany on Wednesday launched a Europe-wide manhunt for a "violent and armed" Tunisian man with ties to Islamic extremists who has used at least six different names and three different nationalities, saying he is a suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack….
Germany hunts ‘violent and armed’ Tunisian in truck attack
