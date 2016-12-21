WASHINGTON (AP) — The proliferation of rapidly evolving synthetic opioids has become so fierce that the Drug Enforcement Administration says they now constitute an entire new class of drugs. And those drugs are fueling the deadliest addiction crisis the United States has ever seen….
Inside the DEA: A chemist’s quest to identify mystery drugs
