RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans grappled internally Wednesday with whether to repeal a 9-month-old law dictating which bathroom transgender people must use that damaged the state's economy and national reputation….
North Carolina GOP wrestles over ‘bathroom bill’ repeal
