North Carolina GOP wrestles over ‘bathroom bill’ repeal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans grappled internally Wednesday with whether to repeal a 9-month-old law dictating which bathroom transgender people must use that damaged the state&apos;s economy and national reputation….

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans grappled internally Wednesday with whether to repeal a 9-month-old law dictating which bathroom transgender people must use that damaged the state&apos;s economy and national reputation….

AP Top News at 1:59 p.m. EST
at