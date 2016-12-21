RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's legislature is reconvening to see if enough lawmakers are willing to repeal a 9-month-old law that limited LGBT rights, including which bathrooms transgender people can use in public schools and government buildings….
North Carolina lawmakers meeting to consider HB2 repeal
