BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Barack Obama's administration is expected to push through long-delayed safety measures for the nation's sprawling network of oil pipelines in its final days, despite resistance from industry and concern that incoming president Donald Trump may scuttle them….
Obama oil pipeline rules face uncertain future under Trump
