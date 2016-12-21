PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is planning to meet with his incoming national security adviser in the aftermath of violence abroad as the process of filling top jobs in his administration presses on. Trump won't be bringing his first campaign chief, Corey Lewandowski, into a White House job, but the combative operative won't be far away….
Trump’s first campaign chief won’t take White House job
