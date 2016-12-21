BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have launched a Europe-wide manhunt for a Tunisian man with ties to Islamic extremists who has been identified as a suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack, lawmakers said Wednesday….
Tunisian hunted by Germany was seen earlier as terror threat
