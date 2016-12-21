Turkey links Russian envoy’s killer to US-based cleric Gulen

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey&apos;s president on Wednesday implicated a U.S.-based Muslim cleric in the killing of Russia&apos;s envoy to Turkey, saying the policeman who carried out the attack was a member of his &quot;terror organization.&quot;…

