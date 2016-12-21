ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's president on Wednesday implicated a U.S.-based Muslim cleric in the killing of Russia's envoy to Turkey, saying the policeman who carried out the attack was a member of his "terror organization."…
Turkey links Russian envoy’s killer to US-based cleric Gulen
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's president on Wednesday implicated a U.S.-based Muslim cleric in the killing of Russia's envoy to Turkey, saying the policeman who carried out the attack was a member of his "terror organ…