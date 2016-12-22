We watch sports to see who wins and loses, but also to be inspired – and 2016 offered plenty of examples of the latter, from a touching moment between two strangers on the Olympic track, to a little boy from a war-torn land who met his favorite soccer player, to a warm ovation fueled by empathy for a visiting NHL goalie….
A look at some of 2016’s most inspiring sports moments
