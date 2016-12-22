IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — The 15-year-old Iraqi boy was lying in a hospital bed recovering from his wounds when his brother brought him the news: Their father, a few rooms over, had just died from the shrapnel lodged in his head from the same Islamic State mortar attack….
After years fleeing IS, tragedy hits Iraqi family in Mosul
