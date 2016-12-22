BERLIN (AP) — Twelve people were killed and dozens were injured Monday when a truck smashed into a Berlin Christmas market. German authorities have described it as a terror attack most likely perpetrated by a Tunisian with ties to Islamic extremists. Authorities say six of the dead identified so far came from Germany, one each from Poland, Italy and Israel….
Berlin attack victims included Israeli, Pole and Italian
