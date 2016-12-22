BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin Christmas market that was ripped apart by a deadly truck attack reopened Thursday in a signal of the German capital's resilience, while authorities across Europe kept up the hunt for a Tunisian suspect whose fingerprints were reportedly on the truck….
Berlin Christmas market reopens as hunt for attacker goes on
