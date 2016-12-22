CHICAGO (AP) — At the end, not much was getting through to Helen Weithman. The memories she collected over 98 years were slipping away. When Kathleen Strobel talked to her, she could tell by the blank look on her mom's face that that she didn't understand a lot of what she was saying….
Cubs won it all just in time for many of its long-time fans
