BERLIN (AP) — Berlin stall holder Axel Kaiser recalls hearing a "dull bang" and seeing a nearby wooden Christmas market stand smashed to pieces by a truck. In the next few minutes, he helped tend to dozens of shocked visitors….
Defiance, not fear, as Berlin Christmas market reopens
BERLIN (AP) — Berlin stall holder Axel Kaiser recalls hearing a "dull bang" and seeing a nearby wooden Christmas market stand smashed to pieces by a truck. In the next few minutes, he helped tend to dozens of shocked visitors….