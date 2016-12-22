PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Pyongyang's pyramid-shaped Ryugyong Hotel, which poetically enough was built with some help from Egyptians, is one of the world's strangest landmarks and most conspicuous construction-project fails. Intended to be the world's tallest hotel, it has yet to host a guest, even though it's nearly as old as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un….
Huge but empty pyramid hotel a sphinx-like N. Korean mystery
