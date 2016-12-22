JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis are finding a new campaign by their crusading health minister hard to swallow: in the name of proper nutrition, he has gone on the warpath against the nation's beloved Hanukkah tradition of gorging on sugar-laden, deep-fried, jam-filled doughnuts….
In Israel, an oily Hanukkah treat outlasts a health campaign
