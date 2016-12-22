BEIRUT (AP) — The evacuation of the last remaining civilians and fighters from the last rebel-held sliver of eastern Aleppo will be completed in the coming hours, the Red Cross and state TV said Thursday, as 4,000 people were evacuated overnight and more gunmen and civilians braved freezing temperatures to leave….
Last group to be evacuated from Syria’s Aleppo within hours
