TULTEPEC, Mexico (AP) — Some brought photos of their missing loved ones to the Mexican fireworks market where a series of explosions killed at least 35 people, while others who had already claimed their dead began to mourn their loss….
Mexicans mourn dead, seek relatives, after fireworks blast
