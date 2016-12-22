Mexicans mourn dead, seek relatives, after fireworks blast

TULTEPEC, Mexico (AP) — Some brought photos of their missing loved ones to the Mexican fireworks market where a series of explosions killed at least 35 people, while others who had already claimed their dead began to mourn their loss….

TULTEPEC, Mexico (AP) — Some brought photos of their missing loved ones to the Mexican fireworks market where a series of explosions killed at least 35 people, while others who had already claimed their dead began to mourn their loss….

AP Top News at 2:33 p.m. EST
at