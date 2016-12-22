RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Repealing North Carolina's law limiting LGBT protections at the close of a bitter election year was supposed to heal blows to the economy and perhaps open a truce in the culture wars in at least one corner of the divided United States….
North Carolina fails to repeal LGBT law as culture wars rage
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Repealing North Carolina's law limiting LGBT protections at the close of a bitter election year was supposed to heal blows to the economy and perhaps open a truce in the culture wars in at least one corner of the d…