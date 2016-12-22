PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday abruptly called for the United States to "greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability" until the rest of the world "comes to its senses" regarding nuclear weapons….
Trump: US must ‘greatly strengthen’ nuclear capability
