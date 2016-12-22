BERLIN (AP) — Tunisian suspect Anis Amri's fingerprints have been found in the cab of the truck that plowed into a Christmas market in Berlin, strengthening the case linking him to the deadly attack, Germany's top security official said Thursday….
Tunisian suspect’s fingerprints found in Berlin truck cab
