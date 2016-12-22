JERUSALEM (AP) — Under heavy Israeli pressure, Egypt on Thursday indefinitely postponed a planned U.N. vote on a proposed Security Council resolution that sought to condemn Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, diplomats and Western officials said, just a few hours before the vote was set to take place….
Under Israeli pressure, UN vote on settlements postponed
