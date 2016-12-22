WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a 3.5 percent annual rate in the July-September quarter, the fastest pace in two years and more than the government had previously estimated. But the growth spurt isn't expected to last….
US economy grew at strong 3.5 pct. annual rate last quarter
