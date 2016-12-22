BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The federal government has allowed four groups at the forefront of the white nationalist movement to register as charities and raise more than $7.8 million in tax-deductible donations over the past decade, according to an Associated Press review….
White nationalists raise millions with tax-exempt charities
